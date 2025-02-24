food

Learn to make a French Omelet!

California Live correspondent Blanche Shaheen meets up with Executive Chef, Nicko Moulinos, of Eos & Nyx in San Jose, who shares how to master the art of the French omelet. It’s a culinary masterpiece that’s easier to whip together than you might think!

FRENCH OMELET WITH CRAB

Yields: 1 omelet
Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 5-7 minutes per omelet

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup crab meat
  • ½ lime, juiced and zested
  • 3  tbsp olive oil
  • 3  tsps finely chopped chives
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 3 large eggs
Instructions:

  1. Prepare the Crab:
    • In a medium bowl, gently combine the crab meat, lime juice, and lime zest.
    • Season with ¼ teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of chives.
    • Mix gently to avoid breaking up the crab.
  2. Prepare the Eggs:
    • Crack the eggs into a large bowl.
    • Whisk the eggs vigorously with a fork or whisk until light and frothy.
    • Season with ½ teaspoon of salt and remaining chives
  3. Cook the Omelets:
    • Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium heat.
    • Pour the egg mixture into the skillet.
    • Tilt and swirl the pan to ensure even cooking and create a thin layer.
    • Cook until the edges are set but the center is still slightly wet, about 2-3 minutes.
    • Sprinkle with the crab mixture.
    • Fold the omelet in half using a spatula and cook for an additional minute or until the egg is cooked through.

Enjoy your delicious crab omelets!

*Recipe courtesy of Nicko Moulinos, Executive Chef at Eos & Nyx

