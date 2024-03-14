Food and Recipes

Learn to make a hearty & comforting Irish stew just in time for St. Patrick's Day!

NBC Universal, Inc.

Irish Lamb Stew Recipe:

Ingredients—

  • 1 Tbsp Olive Oil
  • 2 Pounds Lamb Shoulder boneless cut into half in pieces
  • ½ Tsp salt
  • Black pepper to taste
  • 1 large onion diced
  • 2 carrots peeled and cut into large chunks
  • 1 parsnip cut and peeled into large chunks
  • 4 cups water
  • 3 large potatoes peeled & quartered
  • 1Tbsp fresh rosemary chopped
  • 1 Cup leeks chopped
  • 1 Tbsp parsley chopped for garnish

Directions—

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
  • Heat oil over medium heat in a large stock pot or Dutch oven.  
  • Add lamb pieces and cook, stirring gently, until evenly browned
  • Season with salt & pepper
  • Add onion, carrots, parsnips, and cook gently aside the meat for a few minutes
  • Stir in the water
  • Cover and bring to a boil before turning the heat down to low
  • Simmer for an hour or longer until tender depending on the cut of meat
  • Stir in potatoes and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes before adding the leeks and rosemary
  • Continue to simmer uncovered, until potatoes are tender but still hold
  • Serve hot in bowls and garnish with parsley

This article tagged under:

Food and RecipesHolidays
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us