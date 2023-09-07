Level up your waffle game with this secret ingredient

Ube Waffles Recipe: Serves 4
- All purpose flour | 2cups
- Granulated sugar | 0.5 cups
- Baking powder | ¼ teaspoon
- Corn meal | 2 Tablespoon
- Salt, Kosher | ¾ teaspoon
- Buttermilk | 2 cups
- Whole eggs, medium | 3 ea
- Ube flour | 3.5 oz
- Ube extract | 14 grams
- Oil, neutral flavor | ½ cup + 2 Tablespoon
Instructions
- Sift flour in a large bowl, along with baking soda, salt, and sugar. Add cornmeal, ube flour and stir with a fork.
- In a different bowl mix all non dry ingredients: buttermilk, eggs, ube extract, oil. Make sure they are thoroughly mixed.
- Slowly, using a whisk, mix in the liquid mixture into the dry mixture, make small circular motions and make sure to scrape the liquid mix bowl with a rubber spatula.
- Once the two mixtures are mixed, used the rubber spatula to fold in the final mixture and allow at least a 30 minute rest in the walk in before using.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.