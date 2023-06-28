When you see G. O. A.T. you may think of the acronym Greatest Of All Time. When we hear it in San Francisco, we think of sustainable land management and an organization in the heart of the city providing grazing services for urban environments. This non-profit called City Grazing creates an eco-friendly way to remove weeds, produce healthier soil and reduce fire risk by renting out their herd of adopted and rescued goats in the San Francisco Bay Area. They educate about the benefits of grazing and create a connection between urban residents and nature.

Goats are often sold for meat after their dairy is no longer productive or placed into retirement. City Grazing started with ten goats now has a herd of over one hundred goats you can rent to use for your environmental needs. When I learned of this organization, I was immediately captivated by the concept of taking animals that are discarded, retired or no longer viewed as useful and actually giving them not only a safe place but a home, a job and purpose. When you meet the goats, you feel that you feel their happiness. They are well cared for and friendly.

My experience with City Grazing being an avid animal rescuer myself, was nothing more than a dream come true of being surrounded by so many goats in a place with so many people that are doing the work of saving lives, and providing joy and purpose to animals that would otherwise be tossed aside. They have a small crew that work in the fields with the goats to care for them and their health. They are a small crew, but they are mighty crew, so I guess in this case, when I think of goats I think of the volunteers and the people that work with City Grazing to provide this service in this amazing place, where people and goats can be just what the acronym means G.O.A.T., greatest of all time!