food

Mac ‘n' Cheese gets a Michelin-star Makeover. Try it for dinner tonight!

A VERY ADULT MAC ‘N’ CHEESEA mixture of cheeses, grated and combined with sour cream, salt, and Dijon mustard. This mixture is put in a warm pan and creates the creamy sauce, cooked pasta is added, and all is mixed until it’s hot and bubbly! Toasted Panko breadcrumbs sprinkled on top add crunch and texture. This is an easier and quicker way to make mac ‘n’ cheese in one pan, without having to bake it or make a velouté sauce. Using aged cheeses gives the dish incredible depth of flavor, and the Dijon mustard adds a kick of heat to balance the richness of a mac ‘n’ cheese.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Serves 2

Ingredients:

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

●    2 cups cooked short pasta, like elbow macaroni or rigatoni

1 cup sour cream

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

●    1 Tablespoon Dijon

●    1 teaspoon salt

●    1 cup grated Farmhouse Cheddar

½ cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano

●    1 cup toasted Panko breadcrumbs

Food & Drink Mar 6

Try this Greek dessert that's a taste of Greece in every bite!

Super Bowl Feb 3

5 drool-worthy dip ideas to elevate your Game Day Sunday spread!

How to make:

1. Grate Cheeses, and combine with sour cream, Dijon, and salt in a medium bowl until well-mixed. Add the mixture to an 8” nonstick skillet and bring to a bubble.

2. Add cooked pasta to the bubbling sauce and cook until pasta is warmed through, and the sauce is thickened to your liking, about 1 minute.

3. Spoon into bowls and top with toasted breadcrumbs.

*Recipe courtesy of Chef Douglas Keane, Cyrus Restaurant; Geyserville, CA

This article tagged under:

food
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us