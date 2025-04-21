Make-Ahead Magic: One night of cooking, a week of delicious meals!

SHEET PAN HONEY-LIME CHICKEN
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
For Chicken—
- 2 lbs. chicken thighs (bone in, skin on)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ¼ cup honey
- Juice of 2 limes
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
For Sauce—
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- 1 avocado
- Zest & juice of 1 lime
- 2 tbsp cilantro leaves
- ½ tsp kosher salt
HOW TO MAKE:
- Preheat the oven to 425ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Combine the chicken with the olive oil, smoked paprika and salt. Mix well and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, mix together the honey and lime juice in a small bowl.
- Remove the chicken and brush with half of the honey/lime mixture and place back in the oven for 15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.
- Combine the Greek yogurt, avocado, lime zest and juice, cilantro and salt and pepper. Blend until smooth.
- Glaze the chicken one more time once you remove the chicken from the oven.
*Recipe courtesy of Jamie Gwen
California Live
Want to find the best things to do in California? Whether you're in San Diego, LA, the San Francisco Bay Area or anywhere in between, turn to California Live.
CILANTRO LIME RICE
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
For Rice—
- 1 cup basmati rice
- 2 cups water or stock
- 2 tsp avocado oil
- 1 lime, juiced & zested
- Kosher salt
For Cilantro Vinaigrette—
- 1 shallot, chopped
- 2 cups tightly packed cilantro, stems removed
- 1 garlic clove
- ½ cup olive oil
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tsp kosher salt
HOW TO MAKE:
- Combine all the ingredients for the cilantro vinaigrette in a blender and blend until smooth.
- Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat. Once hot, add the rice and lime juice and sauté for 60 seconds to toast the rice. Add the water and bring the rice to a boil. Cover and reduce the heat to low and cook until the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes.
- Add 1/4 cup of the cilantro vinaigrette and stir to combine. Fluff the rice with a fork, add the lime juice and zest and stir to combine.
*Recipe courtesy of Jamie Gwen
PORTOBELLO GRATIN
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 portobello mushroom caps
- 1 ¼ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/3 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
- 2 tbsp chopped parsley
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- Olive oil
- Salt & Pepper
HOW TO MAKE:
- Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Lay the portobello mushrooms in a casserole dish. Mix the remaining ingredients and fill each portobello mushroom.
- Drizzle with olive oil, cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 10 more minutes.
*Recipe courtesy of Jamie Gwen