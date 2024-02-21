Make the best banana bread with just 10 minutes & a blender

BLENDER BANANA BREAD RECIPE:
Ingredients—
• Oil or pan spray for mini loaf pan
• 4 bananas
• 1/2 cup avocado or algae oil
• 1 egg
• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
• 1/3 cup Greek yogurt, plain or vanilla
• 1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour, such as Flourish
• 2 tablespoons flax seeds, ground
• ¾ cup sugar
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 2 tablespoons Dutch-processed cocoa powder, optional
Method—
• Preheat the oven to 350°F with a rack in the center position. Oil or spray the mini loaf pans.
• Place the bananas, oil, egg, vanilla, and yogurt in a blender. Blend until smooth.
• In a bowl, whisk the flour, flaxseeds, sugar, baking powder and salt. Pour the banana mixture into the flour mixture and whisk until thoroughly combined. Pour half into the mini loaf pans (about 1/3 cup per loaf). Add the cocoa powder to the remaining batter, whisking until combined. Divide the remaining batter between the rest of the mini loaf pans.
• Bake for about 15 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center comes out with only a few crumbs on it. Cool before serving. Leftovers can be stored in the freezer, wrapped in plastic, for up to a month. Simply leave out at room temperature the night before.