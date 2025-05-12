Make the Korean staple, bibimbap for dinner tonight!

BIBIMBAP
A simple and satisfying dish featuring crispy rice topped with tender seasoned vegetables and a perfectly fried egg, finished with fragrant sesame oil and a touch of spicy gochujang.
Makes: 2 Servings
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups cooked rice (day-old rice works best)
- 1/2 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms, boiled and seasoned
- 1/2 cup spinach, boiled and seasoned
- 4 tablespoons thinly sliced pickled radish, boiled and seasoned
- 1/2 cup diced squash, boiled and seasoned
- 1/2 cup diced carrots, boiled and seasoned
- Pinch of salt
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons butter
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons gochujang (or more to taste)
- 2 large eggs
HOW TO MAKE:
- Gather all the prepared vegetable ingredients and set aside.
- To make the crispy rice, heat a large frying pan or two smaller pans over medium heat. Add the mayonnaise and butter and let them melt together.
- Add the cooked rice to the pan(s) and spread it out in an even layer. The mayonnaise and butter will help create a crispy bottom without burning.
- Cook the rice, undisturbed, for 5-7 minutes, or until the bottom starts to turn golden brown and crispy. You can gently press down on the rice with a spatula to encourage even crisping.
- Once the rice is crispy to your liking, add the prepared shiitake mushrooms, spinach, pickled radish, squash, and carrots to the pan(s). Gently stir to combine and heat through for 1-2 minutes. Season with a pinch of salt if needed.
- While the vegetables are heating, fry the two eggs separately in a small non-stick pan until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny or cooked to your preference.
- Divide the crispy rice and vegetables between two bowls. Top each with a fried egg.
- Drizzle each bowl with sesame oil and gochujang. Mix everything together and enjoy immediately!
*Recipe courtesy of Sonamu Korean Restaurant