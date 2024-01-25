Make this spicy carrot soup for an easy & satisfying weeknight dinner 

California Live correspondent Blanche Shaheen learns how to make a vibrant carrot soup with a kick. This gluten-free, no-fuss recipe is hearty and nutritious without using any cream.

SPICY CARROT SOUP:

1 2-pound bag carrots (I used rainbow carrots but any carrots work. Reserve one

carrot of each color for garnish!)

2 TBS olive oil

2 TBS butter

1 onion, sliced thinly

4 garlic cloves, minced

2” ginger, peeled and minced

1 can full fat coconut milk

1 cup chicken stock (highest quality available)

1 cup water

1 teaspoon chili flakes

To garnish: lime, feta cheese, pumpkin seeds

STEPS:

1. Preheat the oven to 400.

2. Trim ends off carrots, discard, then toss carrots with olive oil and kosher salt.

Arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast until tender (30-35

minutes—you should be able to easily prick them with a fork).

3. While the carrots are roasting, make carrot curl garnish. With a vegetable peeler, peel

long ribbons to the center of the carrot. If you do not rotate the carrot, you’ll get

nice thick ribbons. Then coil the carrot ribbons around your finger and place in a bowl

of ice water.

4. Warm butter in a heavy bottomed pot, then add onions, garlic and ginger. Sautee

until soft.

5. Empty can of coconut milk into a blender and blend for 10 seconds.

6. Add blended coconut milk, chicken stock, water, and roasted carrots to pot of onions

and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and let cool.

7. Transfer cooled liquid to a blender, add chili flakes, and blend until smooth.

8. Return soup to pot to reheat and season with kosher salt.

9. Ladle soup into bowls and garnish with pumpkin seeds, sprinkle of feta, squeeze of

lime juice, and top with coiled carrots.