Tracy Tutor is a top real estate agent, bestselling author and entrepreneur with 22 years’ experience in luxury real estate sales. She joined “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” in 2020 and has hustled to make a name for herself on the show. Season 14 is filled with drama and the state of today’s cutthroat housing market.

One thing that sets Tracy apart from the rest this season is she is expanding her team to Dallas, Texas. She explains the difference between Los Angeles and Dallas real estate and breaks down what one million dollars really buys you in L.A. Tracy also talks rising mortgage rates, housing inventory and is the new year a good time to buy.

