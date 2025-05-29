New cookbook answers “What Can I Bring?” for all your Summer Soirees!

STAYCATION

When you wish you were sipping a spritz in Europe but your PTO didn’t get approved, this backyard version will mellow your sorrows. St-Germain, a sweet elderflower liqueur, and Suze, a bitter, citrusy liqueur—two French aperitifs, almost like you’re there!!—mingle with Modelo beer for a lightly boozy, effervescent drink that will make you sparkle from the inside out. And to those of you new to drinking beer over ice, welcome to the club, you’re going to love it here! Spritzes really need to be made to order; batching is not ideal. But as you get the hang of it, you can probably stop measuring and just eyeball. By your second spritz, I promise every pour is going to feel perfect and exactly right.

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

Ice

2 ounces St‑Germain

1 ounce Suze

6 ounces Modelo Especial or any Mexican lager

Juice of ½ lime

Orange slices, for serving

HOW TO MAKE:

Fill a wine glass halfway with ice. Measure and pour the Lillet and Suze and stir a couple times to mix. Top with the Modelo (6 ounces is half a can or bottle, if you want to just eyeball it) and squeeze in the lime half. Stir twice to mix. Slip an orange slice into the glass, slide in a straw, and serve.

PARTY TRICKS:

Slice all your fruit at home and pack in an airtight container. It’s a nice little touch to be a nice little guest.

Check if your host has wine glasses or bring 12-ounce clear plastic cups. Bring straws no matter what.

*Recipe reprinted with permission from What Can I Bring? by Casey Elsass © 2025. Published by Union Square & Co., an imprint of Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group.