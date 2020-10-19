Oh My Gourd. Check Out This Easy Recipe for Pumpkin Pie

Fall has a lot of great traditions, but let’s be honest, is there any better ritual than eating pumpkin pie? Arguably, the beloved pie’s flavors, textures, and the ability to evoke warm nostalgia is unparalleled with any other dessert. And what’s more, pumpkin pie is easy-ish to make—and it just got even more easy.

We all want to take off the pressure of hosting this holiday season without compromising happy traditions such as baking in the kitchen. Luckily, the Three Babes Bake Shop came up with the perfect fix—an all-you-need pumpkin pie baking kit which comes with pre-measured organic ingredients and easy instructions. You can also gather ingredients on your own, either way, we still consider it “homemade.”

Watch pastry chef Zoe Williams show us just how easy baking pumpkin pie can be. You can also get the recipe below.

Miso Pumpkin Pie Recipe

By the Three Babes Bakeshop

For the Dough:

9 tablespoons (1 stick + 1 tablespoon) unsalted butter

⅓ cup ice water

1 ½ cups flour

1 ½ teaspoons apple cider or white vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

To Make the Crust:

1. Cut butter into ¼ inch cubes and place in the freezer.

2. Measure out water and stir in the vinegar, sugar and salt until dissolved, and place in the freezer to chill.

3. Measure the flour into a chilled bowl.

4. Remove butter from the freezer and, using a pastry cutter, two knives, or your fingers, cut the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Use your hands to break up any large pieces of butter.

5. Sprinkle the flour and butter with the water and vinegar mixture, a little at a time, tossing the mixture at first and then pressing together with your hands, until the dough just comes together. The dough can also be turned out onto a cutting board or a clean work surface and brought together with the help of a bench scraper.

6. Pat into a disk, wrap with plastic, and chill in the fridge for at least 1 hour, and up to 3 days.

7. Once the disk is chilled and rested, use a rolling pin to roll out the dough into a circular shape, moving and dusting with flour often to prevent sticking. Fit your rollout into a pie plate so that dough is in full contact with pie tin, being careful not to stretch dough. Trim the excess edge of the dough so that the overhang barely touches the counter.

8. Then, beginning with the edge of your crust, roll the dough under itself, continuing all the way around the pie to form a crust that sits nicely on the lip of the pie tin. Flute the crust to create a scalloped edge. Freeze and then blind bake with pie weights for 14 minutes in a 350-degree oven.

For the Filling:

15 oz can of pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling!)

½ cup packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons white miso (If no miso, substitute with ½ teaspoon salt)

2 large egg yolks

1 large whole egg

1 cup heavy cream

To Make the Filling:

Whisk the brown sugar and spice mixture with the melted butter and white miso until smooth. Add the egg yolks and whole egg, and whisk again until the eggs are incorporated. Next, whisk in the pumpkin puree until smooth. Finally, whisk in the heavy cream and incorporate until completely smooth.

To Assemble Your Pie:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Pour the pumpkin filling mixture into the prepared pie shell. Try not to get any filling on the edges of the crust.

Brush all exposed crust with cream or egg wash (optional).

To Bake:

Bake on a sheet pan in a preheated oven at 325 degrees for 30 minutes, then rotate and bake for an additional 20-30 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is puffed up and looks set around the edges. The center should have about a 3 to 4 inch circle in the middle that wobbles and may appear slightly darker in color than the edges, but does not slosh or appear liquid-y. Allow to cool, then refrigerate until ready to serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Enjoy!