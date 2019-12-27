Party Hop Like a Pro With These Tips

This time of the year your social calendar can be jam packed with holiday parties, events and family gatherings. Constantly being on the go means that somewhere between the second glass of wine and your third party of the night, you may stop looking your holiday best. Have no fear, Vicki Johnson was in the California Live studio with products that will keep you fresh and glowing throughout the evening. The best part? They are all small enough to keep in your purse or pocket.

Upgrade Your Look From Day to Night

Upgrade your look from day to night with just one tool: winged eyeliner. Instead of spending hours in front of the mirror to get the perfect winged look use the Eyeliner Stamp - One Second Perfect Eyeliner. The eyeliner is shaped into a stamp so you can just stamp the winged eyeliner on in seconds. Plus the eyeliner is waterproof and smudge proof making it the perfect tool when you just have minutes to change up your look.

Add Extra Volume to Your Hair

Don't let your hair fall flat in the middle of a party. Use the Drybar's Southern Belle Volume-Boosting Powder to get volume quickly on the go. The ultra-fine powder lifts the roots, gives body to your hair and provides extra texture and hold. Plus the travel size is perfect size to fit in your purse.

Get Rid of Red Wine Stains

The holidays are a time to indulge and enjoy. But after a glass or two of red wine your teeth can get stained. That's where the On The Go Teeth Whitening Pen from Go Smile comes. The super convenient portable brush pens whitens and cleans your teeth of stains while on the go. Plus it leaves a minty fresh after taste so you can smile with no fear.





