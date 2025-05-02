People are lining up for this sweet spot in San Francisco!

FRENCH CRULLERS
Makes 12-14 doughnuts
Ingredients:
1 cup whole milk
5 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 teaspoons granulated sugar
¾ teaspoon fine sea salt
1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour
3 large eggs + 1-2 more, room temperature
1-2 quarts oil, for frying
Glaze:
3 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla paste or vanilla extract
4-5 tablespoons warm tap water + 1 pinch sea salt
HOW TO MAKE:
- In a 4-quart saucepan, combine whole milk, butter, sugar, and salt. Bring to a full boil over medium heat, stirring frequently so that a skin does not form. Add A.P. flour all at once and stir in with a wooden spoon or silicone spatula. Reduce heat to low and continue to stir dough for 3-4 minutes, until a thin veil of dough covers the bottom of the pan. Remove dough to a large heat-proof mixing bowl. Make sure you have no large flour lumps.
- Mix 3 large eggs into a liquid measuring cup and whisk with a fork until combined.
- Use an electric mixer on low speed to beat the warm dough for 1 minute, until some steam has been released. Continue mixing while adding eggs in a thin stream, stopping occasionally to scrape down the bowl.
- Once all three of the beaten eggs have been added, test the dough. Dip the end of the mixer into the dough and slowly pull upward. If the dough is sort of gluey and makes a V-shape, it’s ready. If not, beat another egg. Stream it in slowly–you may not need the whole egg. Check frequently to see if the dough is right. You may need part or all of a fifth egg.
- Load dough into a piping bag (or gallon freezer bag) fitted with a large star tip. Cut a sheet of parchment into 16 three- to four-inch squares. Lay squares on rimmed baking sheets. Pipe rings of dough onto squares. Let sit for 30 minutes at room temperature. Doughnuts may be frozen at this point, if desired.*
- Position a rack over a rimmed baking sheet. Place near stove.
- In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, heat frying fat until it reaches 350F. Slip one doughnut into the oil. After a second or two, it will detach from the parchment. Remove parchment with tongs. Continue to fry for 1-2 minutes, flipping when one side becomes deep golden brown. Remove to prepared rack. Wait one minute to make sure that the doughnut does not collapse. Continue frying in batches of 1-2 doughnuts at a time, until all have been cooked. Let doughnuts cool to room temperature.
- Make the glaze. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, vanilla, and 4 tablespoons of warm water until smooth. Add more water by the teaspoon, until the desired consistency is reached. Dip doughnuts one at a time, letting any excess glaze run back into the bowl. Place glazed doughnuts back on the rack. Glaze will set after 10-15 minutes.
- French Crullers are best eaten the same day, enjoy!
*Recipe courtesy of Janina O’Leary