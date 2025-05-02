Want to find the best things to do in California? Whether you're in San Diego, LA, the San Francisco Bay Area or anywhere in between, turn to California Live.

People are lining up for this sweet spot in San Francisco! California Live contributor, Blanche Shaheen, visits George's Donuts & Merriment in San Francisco. It’s a whimsical European-style café that serves gourmet donuts, lunch, and merriment to the neighborhood. This vibrant cafe features unique donut flavors like Key Lime Pie and Bacon & Egg. With a bright, open kitchen and even champagne on offer, George's is more than just a donut shop – it's a destination. Named after the owner's grandfather, it's a family-run affair dedicated to delicious treats and community.