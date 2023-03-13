Forget tattoos and piercings, permanent jewelry is the hottest new accessory making a lasting impression. Permanent jewelry is made custom to fit your body and doesn’t come off until you’re ready. The trend has been picked up on social media with users showing off the process of zapping on bracelets. Owner of Wilma & Ethel Jewelry, Kisha Hicks, says the service is in high-demand among her clients because it makes wearing jewelry easy, “Most times people don’t want a tradition necklace or a traditional bracelet because people don’t want the clasp and they feel it’s easier to leave it on and your hair won’t get into the clasp.“

The trend is inspired by the concept of “friendship” or “couple’s” jewelry. You can choose chains to fit your body including the wrist, ankle, neck or finger and then the chain is welded shut without a clasp. The process is easy, pain free and takes about 10 minutes. “You can shower with it, you can sweat in it, you can swim in it. It’s not going to come off. If you have to do an MRI or an x-ray, you simply clip it with a scissor,” says Hicks.

And keep in mind, the process takes an expert welder, so it’s important to find a jeweler to make your permanent piece. This is not safe to do at home or on your own.