Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell is back with “Super Easy” recipes!

Two-time New York Times bestselling author and beloved culinary creator John Kanell shares an easy dish from his cookbook, “Preppy Kitchen Super Easy: 100 Simple and Versatile Recipes,” and tips to keep things simple in the kitchen.
Creamy Tarragon Chicken Salad
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup (60g) mayonnaise
- ¼ cup (60g) Greek yogurt or sour cream
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh tarragon leaves
- Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 4 cups (about 1 pound/450g) chopped or shredded cooked chicken (I use light and dark meat with skin removed)
- 1 cup (200g) halved red or green grapes
- 1 large celery stalk, chopped
- ¼ small red onion, thinly sliced
- ⅓ cup (40g) chopped toasted nuts (optional)
- Your favorite sandwich fixings or salad greens, for serving
Method:
- In a large bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, yogurt, mustard, tarragon, lemon zest and juice, salt, and pepper. Add the chicken, grapes, celery, onion, and nuts, if using, and stir until combined.
- Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 3 days.
- Before serving, season with more salt and pepper, if desired. Spread over bread for a sandwich or scoop over salad greens.
*Recipe courtesy of John Kanell from “Preppy Kitchen Super Easy: 100 Simple and Versatile Recipes”