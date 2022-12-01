The Los Angeles based non-profit, Project Glimmer is boxing up joy on December 1st for National Boxing Joy Day! California Live’s Amber Pfister chats with ambassador, Robby LaRiviere, about the organization that has found a way to turn goods into meaningful gifts that give joy and build personal confidence for young women.

Project Glimmer aims to meet the needs of young women with wrapped care packages during the holidays. From moisturizer and deodorant to lashes and makeup, these beauty and wellness products help young women in need feel their absolute best. Companies and individuals nationwide can help Project Glimmer fulfill their mission to package over 100,000 holiday gifts for young women across the country by visiting www.ProjectGlimmer.org.

Contact Project Glimmer with questions at info@ProjectGlimmer.org and follow on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/ProjectGlimmer.