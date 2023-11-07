Real Estate tips from the pros

When it comes to real estate, there are usually so many questions that are involved. Do I buy a turn-key? Do I buy a fixer-upper? How long should I keep it for before I sell? What part of the property do I invest my money in first or the most? Do I focus on functionality or esthetics? Where do I purchase? So.many.questions. While we don't have weeks to walk you through the process, we were able to secure some time from Jason Oppenheim, one of the countries top ranked realtor and Executive Producer & star of Netflix's "Selling Sunset".

Here is what he had to say:

Invest the most money in your kitchen. Folks always want to gather around the kitchen so make this the center point of your space. Also, believe it or not, closets are very much a big selling point. Spend a good amount of time and money designing a great walk-in closet that you will enjoy and/or a buyer will want! Lastly, bathrooms will always sell a property. Make it nice and spacious if possible. When it comes to functionality versus esthetics, this is a very personal decision. Are you renovating to sell or renovating to live in? Think about those details when it comes to designing where you are spending your money. Open-concept or compartmentalize? While the trend currently is to once again compartmentalize your property like we did back in the 50's and 60's, this design trend is very much a personal choice. As Jason stated, "it's not like the 20's where we have staff cooking for us," so if you entertain a lot or like to have large groups in your home, open-concept is the clear winner here. Where to invest? Simply put, Jason recommends heading south to Newport Beach and San Diego.

One interesting point Jason made about penthouse/apartment/condo living versus single family home living was the fact that it is essentially lower maintenance living and comes with 24 hour security. There are benefits to both options, so figure out what speaks to you before purchasing.

Jason also filled me in on season 7 of "Selling Sunset" and what guests can expect to see from the hit show on Netflix. To watch him in action, catch the full season streaming now on Netflix. To get more info on instagram you can visit his real estate company at @theoppenheimgroup.