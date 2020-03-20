Recipe: How to Make Homemade Bread

With California's new stay at home order and long lines and empty shelves at some grocery stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, you may find yourself cooking more than you're used to.

Can't find bread at your local grocery store or want to bake to take your mind off things? California Live's Jessica Vilchis shows you how to make fresh bread, from scratch — no bread machine needed. All you need is a stove and the ingredients listed below.

Brioche Bread Recipe:

4 eggs

35 ml water or milk

3-8 tablespoons granulated sugar (this recipe used 5)

1 teaspoon vanilla

350 grams flour (bread flour works best)

2 1/4 teaspoons instant yeast

Mix and knead for 20 minutes. Then add:

12 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Mix and knead for another 20 minutes until it is no longer sticking to the bowl completely and you can shape it into a ball.

Let it rise for 1 hour.

If you have the time, refrigerate for up to 24 hours. If not, shape, put into a greased loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until the internal temp is 185 degrees and the dough is fully cooked. You may need to tent it with foil halfway through so it doesn't burn on top.

Let it sit for 10 minutes, slice through and enjoy your fresh homemade bread!