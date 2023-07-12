Whether you’re a San Francisco local or visiting the area, chances are you’ll end up passing through the Ferry Building Marketplace at some point. It’s located at the base of Market Street along the Embarcadero and a very popular area for tourism. But what you may not realize is the rich history of this iconic landmark. It was built in 1898 as a transportation hub, and it has served as the main gateway to San Francisco.

The Ferry Building was designed by A. Page Brown in the Beaux-Arts style. It is a massive structure, with a clock tower that is 245 feet tall. The building was originally built to accommodate the millions of people who commuted to San Francisco by ferry each day. However, the popularity of the ferry declined in the 1930s, and the Ferry Building fell into disrepair.

In the 1980s, the Ferry Building was restored and reopened as a marketplace. The world-class marketplace which features more than 40 merchants selling food and artisan goods has been a popular destination ever since, and it is now one of the most visited tourist attractions in San Francisco.

This week marks the 125th anniversary of the ferry building and there are lots of events in the next few weeks to celebrate the occasion.

As a longtime resident of San Francisco, I love the giant clock tower and I see it as a beacon for the ferry building. It’s such a fun place to stroll and pick up some food and just relax.