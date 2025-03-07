Sip craft cocktails and listen to live music at this South Bay hotspot!

Le Chabanais Cocktail

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

1 ¼ ounces Ketel Citron vodka

¾ ounce St-Germain Liqueur

¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

1-2 fresh raspberries

¼ ounce grenadine

Splash of egg white

METHOD:

1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

2. Dry shake (with no ice) to froth the egg white. Add ice and shake again to chill.

3. Strain into a coupe glass, and garnish with a fresh raspberry.

*Recipe courtesy of Belle Epoque