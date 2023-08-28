Take the “labor” out of hosting your next Labor Day party

Mason Jar Summer Salad Recipe
• 4 cups chopped arugula
• 3/4 cup farro
• 3/4 cup pistachios
• 1 firm ripe nectarine, chopped
• 3 scallions, white and green parts, sliced
• 4 oz. crumbled feta cheese
• Toss with oil, vinegar & salt/pepper