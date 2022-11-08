Balboa Craft Beer Festival

The Balboa Craft Beer Festival 2022

Orange Coast Magazine and the Balboa Village Merchant Association have collaborated to bring back the Balboa Beerfest on the Newport Beach Peninsula.

By Amber Pfister

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you love beer, food and live music, then you will not want to miss the 2022 Balboa Craft Beer Festival this weekend in Newport Beach! Traci Takeda from Orange Coast Magazine and Adam Schell from Cruiser’s Pizza Bar Grill chat about the fun event taking place at Balboa Village this Saturday, November 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Outdoor Adventures 23 hours ago

Easy Riding with Bluejay Electric Bikes

Restaurants & Recipes Nov 4

Mother-Daughter Duo Behind Award-Winning Pizza

Join them in the Balboa Blvd. and Palms Parking Lot for various beer (and seltzer) vendors, along with food, live entertainment and more! The event is 21 years of age and older. Children and pets are not permitted.

For more info and tickets, visit OrangeCoast.com

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Balboa Craft Beer FestivalAmber PfisterLA MagazineOrange Coast Magazine
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us