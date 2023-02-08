Super Bowl

The Best Way to Get Crispy Chicken Wings for Super Bowl Sunday? Not in the Oven

No Super Bowl Sunday menu is complete without crispy chicken wings. Here's how to do it the right way for Game Day on Feb. 12, 2023.

By Heather Navarro and Mariela Gomez

Super Bowl Sunday is fast-approaching, and if you are throwing a party, odds are chicken wings are on the menu. But if you're looking for ways to spice up your wing game, we’ve got you covered.

Chef Jamie Gwen's secret weapon? The air fryer.

Air fryers were all the rage during the pandemic, and for good reason. It's the best way to get a crispy wing without heating up the entire house using your oven -- not to mention it keeps the meat moist.

Recipe: Maple Bourbon Bacon Wings

Ingredients:

  • 3 pounds party wings, rinsed and dried (not frozen!)
  • 8 strips Applewood smoked bacon
  • ¼ cup maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons bourbon

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 425 Fahrenheit. Spread the wings on two oiled baking sheets, in a single layer. Season with salt and pepper and roast for 45 minutes or until very crispy.

Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove from the pan, let cool and crumble. Discard all but 1 tablespoon of the bacon drippings from the skillet. Add the maple syrup, cider vinegar and Bourbon to the 1 tablespoon of bacon grease. Simmer until reduced to a glaze. To finish, toss the cooked wings with the sauce of your choice and top with the crumbled bacon.

The real MVP of the Super Bowl? Air fryer wings!

