The OC's hottest new Cantonese restaurant is hosting a Mid-Autumn Festival Pop-Up 

PEANUT SAUCE RECIPE:

Ingredients— 

1 cup Organic Peanut Butter

½ cup Water + more if needed

6 tbsp Marukan Unseasoned Rice Vinegar

1 tbsp Maple Syrup

1 ½ tsp Red Boat Fish Sauce

1 tbsp Toasted Sesame Oil

Method— 

Thoroughly whisk peanut butter and water together. Add the rest of the ingredients while stirring. Add more water if needed to get correct consistency. Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.

