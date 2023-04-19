Emily Kaufman, aka "The Travel Mom", joins Jessica Vilchis on California Live today explaining 3 different types of camping styles you may fall under. Whether you love the traditional tent camping or would never set foot in a tent, here are different options you can look into for your next camping trip.

According to Emily, if you are the adventurous type and enjoy long for hikes and trips exploring nature, Catalina Island is a must. Whether you want to bring your own gear or have a company set it all up for you, both ways can be accomplished and you'll have a great time.

For those wanting a little more space and peace of mind knowing you have a warm "room," you can try the RV route by staying at Campland on the Bay in San Diego. Campland on the Bay has been around for 50 years and is a wonderful resort style destination with a plethora of amenities for the whole family. Either bring your own rig or rent one through multiple RV share companies.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

If "glamping" is more your speed, "where you get the luxury service of a hotel or resort but still have that outdoor camping experience" as Kaufman puts it, Safari West is a wonderful choice. Lodging consists of full hotel-style accommodations with plumbing and bathrooms; however, you are sleeping in a safari-like environment where you see wildlife up close and personal.

Her top tip when planning any trip? Find out how early you can make a reservation. Some California State Parks book out 6 months ahead of time leaving you with no vacation if you plan too late.

For more travel tips follow Emily Kaufman on instagram at @thetravelmom.