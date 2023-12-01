These 3 holiday recipes are made with surprising healthy twists! 

California Live’s Jobeth Devera meets up with dietician Ashley Hawk to learn three holiday-favorite recipes to keep you healthy & happy this season. Check out the recipes below!
High Protein Peppermint Pudding
Ingredients:
(Makes 2 servings)
1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon cocoa powder
2 crushed peppermints
Instructions:
- In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine 1 cup of vanilla Greek yogurt and 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder.
- Stir the yogurt and cocoa powder together until they are well incorporated, creating a smooth and chocolatey mixture.
- Sprinkle the crushed peppermints over the yogurt and cocoa mixture.
- Gently fold the crushed peppermints into the mixture, ensuring an even distribution throughout.
- Optionally, garnish the pudding with additional crushed peppermints or a dollop of whipped cream for added flair.
- Chill the peppermint pudding in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving. This will allow the flavors to meld together and the pudding to set.
Apple "Donuts"
Ingredients:
1 sheet of puff pastry (thawed)
2 medium-sized apples, cored and thinly sliced
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, mix the granulated sugar and ground cinnamon for the cinnamon sugar coating. Set this mixture aside.
- Roll out the thawed puff pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface. Using a round cookie cutter or a glass, cut out circles from the puff pastry sheet to make the donut bases. Place these circles on the prepared baking sheet.
- Arrange the sugared apple slices on the baking sheet and cut long strips of the puff pastry.
- Use the pastry to wrap around each apple slice with about 1/4th inch of apple in between each wrap of the pastry.
- Coat the tops of the puff pastry with the melted butter and cinnamon.
- Bake in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes or until the donuts are puffed and golden brown.
- Allow donuts to cool then enjoy!
Pumpkin Pistachio Bites
Ingredients:
1/2 cup raw pistachios
1/4 cup raw cashews
10 pitted Medjool dates
1/4 cup canned or homemade pumpkin purée
1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch of sea salt
Instructions:
- Place 1/2 cup of raw pistachios and 1/4 cup of raw cashews in a food processor. Pulse until they are finely chopped.
- Add 10 pitted Medjool dates, 1/4 cup of pumpkin purée, 1/2 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract, and a pinch of sea salt to the food processor.
- Process the mixture until it forms a sticky and uniform dough. You may need to scrape down the sides of the processor and blend again to ensure everything is well combined.
- Scoop out portions of the mixture and roll them into bite-sized balls, about 1 to 1.5 inches in diameter.
- Place the Pumpkin Pistachio Energy Balls on a tray or plate lined with parchment paper.
- Refrigerate the energy balls for at least 30 minutes to help them firm up and meld the flavors together.
- You can keep them in the refrigerator for up to one week.