These 5 easy holiday desserts will seriously level-up your treats table

Espresso Cheesecake Truffles
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
- 2 teaspoons Instant Espresso
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 tablespoon Liqueur, either coffee or chocolate
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate, finely grated
Instructions:
Combine cream cheese, instant espresso, powdered sugar, and liqueur in a mixing bowl and combine. Scoop small balls of the mixture into the grated chocolate and roll into balls. Chill until firm.