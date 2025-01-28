MEYHOUSE’S KESKEK

Serves 8



Notes: This dish is traditionally made for celebrations and has many regional variations. For extra flavor, you can substitute lamb for chicken. Adjust the consistency by adding more water if needed during cooking. Keskek should have a thick porridge-like texture.



INGREDIENTS:

1 large onion (about 12 oz), roughly chopped

1 lb bone-in, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 2-inch pieces

4 tablespoons butter

1 ½ lbs farro

2 quarts water (plus more, if needed)

2 tablespoons salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

Serving Sauce:

4 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon water

METHOD:



1. Prepare the Keskek:

Sauté onions and chicken:

In a large pot, melt 4 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken pieces and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken starts to brown, about 8–10 minutes.

Cook the farro:

Add the farro, water, salt, and black pepper to the pot. Bring the mixture to a boil, then lower the heat to a simmer. Cover and cook for about 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally and adding water if it gets too dry. The farro should be very soft, like a thin porridge.

Add the farro, water, salt, and black pepper to the pot. Bring the mixture to a boil, then lower the heat to a simmer. Cover and cook for about 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally and adding water if it gets too dry. The farro should be very soft, like a thin porridge.

Finish the texture:

Remove the pot from heat. Carefully remove the chicken bones. Using a wooden spoon, vigorously mix the dish to create a creamy texture. The chicken should fully break down into the farro, forming a smooth, thick porridge.

2. Prepare the Butter Sauce:

In a small pan, melt 4 tablespoons of butter over low heat.

Stir in the cumin, paprika, black pepper, and 1 tablespoon of water. Cook just until the mixture starts to sizzle, taking care not to let the butter burn.

3. Serve the Keskek

Spoon the keskek onto plates or a serving platter.

Drizzle generously with the warm butter sauce.

*Recipe courtesy 0f Chef Omer Artun