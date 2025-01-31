Walnut Creek bar serves up inventive non-alcoholic and low-alcohol cocktails!

NEW-GRONI (NA)
Makes 1 drink
INGREDIENTS:
1 ounce Bittersweet Aperitivo
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
¾ ounce Optimist Bright
1 ounce Verjus Blanc
½ ounce simple syrup
California Live
Want to find the best things to do in California? Whether you're in San Diego, LA, the San Francisco Bay Area or anywhere in between, turn to California Live.
Tonic water, to taste
A few drops of Saline Solution
METHOD:
Add all ingredients to a stirring glass with ice and stir until well-chilled. Pour into a double old fashioned glass with a large ice cube.
GARNISH: Scored orange twist
*Recipe courtesy of Sipeos
PICA PICA (NA)
Makes 1 drink
INGREDIENTS:
2 ½ ounces Sangrita Verde: juice made of tomatillos, cucumbers, pineapple, cilantro, and serrano chilies
1 ounce The Spirit of Tequila Alternative
½ ounce lime juice
2 sleeves of Saline
1/3 ounce ginger syrup
METHOD:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and pour into a double old fashioned glass with crushed ice.
GARNISH: Habanero salt rim, chili oil, lime wheel, short straw
*Recipe courtesy of Sipeos
ESPRESSO MARTI-NO (LOW ABV)
Makes 1 drink
INGREDIENTS:
¾ ounce Sweet Vermouth (like Carpano Antica)
¾ ounce Sherry Syrup: A rich, sweet, and dark style of Sherry from Spain (fortified wine). Flavor notes include nuts, dried fruits, and baking spices
½ ounce Maple Syrup
2 ounces Cold Brew Concentrate
2 sleeves of Saline
METHOD:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake for 9 seconds. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass.
GARNISH: Grating of dark chocolate on one side of the glass
*Recipe courtesy of Sipeos