Watch this beloved Bay Area bakery handcraft their most popular donuts

Sour Cream Old Fashioned Donut Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 4 cups bread flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 4 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 4 teaspoons freshly grated nutmeg
- 3 teaspoons ground ginger
- 2 teaspoons ground allspice
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
- 2 eggs
- 1 1/4 cups sour cream
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- Rice bran oil
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Instructions:
- Sift flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon (3 teaspoons), ginger, nutmeg (3 teaspoons), salt, allspice (1 1/2 teaspoons), and cloves. Put aside.
- Mix eggs, butter and sour cream with a mixer until smooth.
- Add dry ingredients as mixing, to create sticky dough.
- Heat 3 inches of rice bran oil in 8 qt. saucepan to prepare for deep frying (ideal temperature is 335 degrees F).
- Oil hands before handling dough, then roll 1/4 cup of batter into a sticky, loose ball.
- Poke hole in center of dough using thumb.
- Carefully place dough into oil to fry. Flip when golden brown (3-5 minutes).
- Use a wooden spoon end to remove doughnuts from the fryer, and place on a rack or plate to cool.
- Remainder of dry ingredients used to create vanilla glaze.
- Mix allspice, nutmeg, cinnamon, powdered sugar, vanilla and 1/4 cup water until smooth.
- Dip tops of old fashioned doughnuts in your homemade vanilla glaze and let sit until glaze is beautifully set, and your very own Johnny Doughnut is ready to eat!