Watch this beloved Bay Area bakery handcraft their most popular donuts

Sour Cream Old Fashioned Donut Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups bread flour
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 4 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 4 teaspoons freshly grated nutmeg
  • 3 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 2 teaspoons ground allspice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 1/4 cups sour cream
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • Rice bran oil
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Instructions:

  • Sift flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon (3 teaspoons), ginger, nutmeg (3 teaspoons), salt, allspice (1 1/2 teaspoons), and cloves. Put aside.
  • Mix eggs, butter and sour cream with a mixer until smooth.
  • Add dry ingredients as mixing, to create sticky dough.
  • Heat 3 inches of rice bran oil in 8 qt. saucepan to prepare for deep frying (ideal temperature is 335 degrees F).
  • Oil hands before handling dough, then roll 1/4 cup of batter into a sticky, loose ball.
  • Poke hole in center of dough using thumb.
  • Carefully place dough into oil to fry. Flip when golden brown (3-5 minutes).
  • Use a wooden spoon end to remove doughnuts from the fryer, and place on a rack or plate to cool.
  • Remainder of dry ingredients used to create vanilla glaze.
  • Mix allspice, nutmeg, cinnamon, powdered sugar, vanilla and 1/4 cup water until smooth.
  • Dip tops of old fashioned doughnuts in your homemade vanilla glaze and let sit until glaze is beautifully set, and your very own Johnny Doughnut is ready to eat!

