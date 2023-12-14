Your holiday design tips from the pros

Holidays are synonymous for over the top decor, glitter, sparkle, jingles, and so much more. This can also mean the sounds of cash registers sounding off in your head non-stop. We decided to pick the brain of Kristen McGowan who is an interior design influencer and Youtube star on how to make your home look fabulous without actually breaking the bank. Here are some takeaways that stood out.

Holiday trends include velvet and texture this year. Ornaments that have a "lived in look" are super hot right now. Kristen's tip for something that is cheap and timeless is ribbon. "Get yourself some velvet ribbon and make bows. This creates a whimsical look that's very easy to do."

When it comes to starting the decorating, this can get overwhelming. Where do we start?! Kristen advises having "key areas". The obvious one is the Christmas tree. Deck that out and decorate around it. You can then move on to the mantel if you have one and the last focal point to remember is the entry way. This way you can experience the holidays every time you walk in the door.

If you are like me and LOVE Christmas decor to the point where it looks like you walked in to Santa's Village, we need to hang out. However, remember you CAN go overboard. Pull back on your every day decor and save it for the new year. Don't just add more items to your rooms, but replace your year round objects with holiday ones and this can create a clean look that doesn't overwhelm you and make a room full of clutter.

Lastly, how do we make our house look elevated without spending our entire paycheck on decorations? Kristen's top tip is layering. You can create a very full, elegant, and "expensive" look if you layer in dollar candles with a few splurge items such as a table scape or fancy garland. Also, as mentioned earlier, ribbon is key. It's cheap, fast, and always makes things look like you spent a lot of money. If you love the monotone or color coordinated look like me, Kristen's pro tip is using leftover interior or door paint from your home to paint ornaments and have a very cohesive look with your holiday decorations.

For more design tips and tricks you can follow Kristen McGowan at www.kristenmcgowan.com or on instagram at @kristenmcgowan.