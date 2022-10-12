Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

hispanic heritage

Mexican-American Folk Dancers in Chino Keep Culture and Traditions Alive

A dance school in Chino is passing down the cultural traditions and love of Mexican folk dance to the younger generations of Mexican Americans.

By Annette Arreola

By Annette Arreola

Generations of Mexican-Americans in Chino are keeping their culture and traditions alive through their love of dance.

Donning colorful, intricately hand-sown costumes, dancers at Esperanza Flores Dance Company have performed for global audiences, showcasing traditional Mexican folk dances, including Ballet Folkorico. The dance school has taught more than 10,000 people over the span of four decades.

Chela Flores is one of them.

Since beginning her dance journey at the age of 18, the Mexico native is now an instructor. She’s also continuing to pass down the vibrant form of her heritage to her American-born daughter, who start taking dance classes at the same school since age 2.

“We want to keep the love our culture going,” Flores says. “Even though (younger generations) were not born in Mexico, I think it’s important for them to know where they come from.”

It’s not just joyful music and choreography that make up the tradition, according to Sofie Toledo, the daughter of Esperanza Flores, who founded the dance company. Toledo says there’s something mystical and spiritual of Mexican folk dances, like Aztec dances.

“(Dancers) are expressing their love and passion for life,” Toledo explains. “Every piece they wear is expressing something regards to earth and mother nature.”

Toledo says she’s proud of the community that her mom created to pass down the tradition.

“She’s dedicated her whole life in teaching and sharing our culture. That’s our whole purpose.”

