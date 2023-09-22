New Latina GM at Exposition Park seeks to preserve historic value

Andrea Ambriz holds Exposition Park close to her heart. The scent, culture and explorable aspect makes this a special place in Los Angeles.

Ambriz grew up a few blocks away from Exposition Park, often spending hours of playtime under the sun. She, along with her sisters, were raised by their Mexican parents. She now has the opportunity to give back to them.

“I would have never imagined that I would be here at Exposition Park as a general manager, but it's such an honor for me to be able to say that I got here with the help of my parents, my family, my friends and my community,” Ambriz said.

Ambriz currently serves as the deputy secretary of external affairs at the California Natural Resources Agency, working to preserve historic and cultural resources, like Exposition Park.

Exposition Park is a leading culture experience, from world-class museums to sports facilities and entertainment venues such as the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“Being able to represent this park and change it for legacies to come just means everything,” Ambriz said. Ambriz previously worked under the Obama administration, allowing her family members to visit the White House. “I still get emotional thinking about it,” Ambriz said.

Now back in LA, Ambriz seeks to put Exposition Park in high gear. “My job is to ensure that the community can access all of these spaces and enjoy and spend time here,” she said.

Exposition Park is expected to host the Olympics in 2028, the only site to do so three times.

“It's going to change history, and to be a part of this moment is such an honor to me,” Ambriz said.