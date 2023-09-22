How actor Angelines Santana found her voice in the world of film and TV dubbing

You may not recognize her name or face, but if you’ve ever watched a film dubbed from English to Spanish, you might recognize her voice.

For voice over actor Angelines Santana, it’s all the same — she loves her job dubbing over voices in films and television shows.

“I started acting was 3-and-a-half. Then I started to do radio when I was 7, and dubbing I started to do when I was 12 years old,” Santana said. “When they asked us to come and sit down and learn the craft, to me it was unbelievable. Like, what do you mean? That you can put your voice into this? A famous actress. I want to do that.”

Santana was hooked.

Growing up in Mexico City, she began to grow a name for herself in the dubbing world for playing the lead roles in major films translated for Spanish-speaking audiences.

Soon, Santana decided it was time to bring her talents to Los Angeles, where she works to this day.

“In Los Angeles, it was a whole world of dubbing already going on, so to me was like coming back home,” Santana explained. “Then I started to work, right away. And two days after I moved to Los Angeles, I was already working in a dubbing studio because they knew of me.”

The move to Southern California would lead to roles such as Dr. Ellie Sattler in “Jurassic Park,” Jenny from “Forrest Gump.”

She is currently playing Helen Mirren’s lead role in the show “1923.”

Back in the day, it was a career that rarely earned her any notoriety, but that has certainly changed in the social media era.

“Nobody supposed to know that you dubbed X, Y, or Z. No. Until social media that all the fans were like, we know who's dubbing what,” Santana explained. “It's very impressive how before we were very anonymous and now with social media, we can connect with the world. We can connect with all Latin America because our work comes to every country that speaks Spanish.”

As she continues her work, Santana appreciates the opportunities she’s received throughout her career to entertain audiences around the world.

“I’m very happy and I'm very proud to be a Latina and being able to work in this country, this amazing country that has embraced us Latinos with so much warmth and love,” she said. “I’m very proud to be part of this Latino community.”