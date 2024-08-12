Clear The Shelters is NBCUniversal Local's nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” Each year, more than 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative.

This year’s campaign is a month-long event from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10 and culminates in crescendo events the weekend of Sept. 7.

Leading up to and during the campaign period, Clear The Shelters, in partnership with Greater Good, will host digital fundraisers to raise money for participating animal shelters.

Hill's Pet Nutrition is once again the lead national sponsor of Clear The Shelters.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Here’s how to donate through Clear The Shelters’ social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

How to donate on Facebook

Click to donate on Facebook or follow the steps below.

Find the fundraiser you want to donate to through a Facebook post or by visiting the Clear The Shelters page. Click “donate to nonprofit.” Type the dollar amount you want to donate. If you agree, check the “cover donation processing fees.” Note: The processing fee is no longer paid by Meta. The fee will be deducted from your donation. Click “continue.” Fill out the donation form, include your contact information, credit or debit card number, expiration date, CVV and zip code. You also have the option to donate through PayPal. Confirm your donation. You can also set up a PIN for additional security when making donations on Facebook. Troubleshooting instructions from Facebook.

How to donate on Instagram

Click to donate on Instagram or follow the steps below.

From Aug. 10 through Sept. 10, the Greater Good Charities Instagram donation fund will be delegated/directed to Clear The Shelters.

There are several ways to donate on Instagram, including to a nonprofit fundraiser in a post, during an Instagram Live video, or through a donation sticker in a Story:

Donate to a nonprofit fundraiser in a post Open the post, tap the banner on the right, tap Donate on the fundraiser details page, enter the amount, tap Continue, and then tap Donation visibility.

Donate during an Instagram Live video Tap Donate in the bottom left, enter the amount, tap Next, select a payment method, and then tap Donate at the bottom.

Donate through a donation sticker in a Story Eligible nonprofits can create a Story, add the donation sticker, and supporters can donate without leaving Instagram.



How to donate on TikTok

Click the + button. Record a video, go live or post an existing video. Tap the stickers icon on the right rail. Select the "Donation" sticker. Search for "Greater Good Charities" and select it. Place the sticker on your video. Add a caption and post, or continue live streaming.

To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2024 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.

Follow Clear The Shelters on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on this year's pet adoption and donation news:

Hashtags: #ClearTheShelters & #DesocuparLosAlbergues