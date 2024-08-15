Husky who's been at Long Beach animal shelter 8 months still awaiting adoption

An energetic husky with lots of love to give is hoping to be swept away into a loving household as he remains one of the longest-residing dogs at the Long Beach Animal Care Services.

The shelter said Enzo, a 2-year-old husky, has been waiting to be adopted for eight months. He was found as a stray wondering the streets of Long Beach before he was taken to the shelter and since then, has kept his spirits up and tail wagging while waiting patiently for a family to love.

“Such a good dog,” said volunteer Robert Fisko. “He listens, he’s energetic. He’s a big cuddler, believe it or not. He doesn’t want to go in his kennel. He’ll just come up and give you a big bear hug. He’ll lean on you for hugs and pets.”

“He’s definitely a volunteer favorite,” said Melanie Wagner, Bureau Manager of the LB Animal Care Services. “Everyone really loves him but the happiest part of this story will be when he goes home.”

Enzo is one of the roughly 300 animals available for adoption at the shelter. At the Long Beach center alone, there are at least 40 huskies ready to be adopted.

“Often, people will adopt huskies and they don’t really know what it’s going to take,” Wagner said.

She said many people often adopt dogs of that breed but fail to consider the level of mental stimulation, socialization and play time they need.

“The perfect person would be someone who is active, goes hiking, wants to run on the beach or go for runs,” Wagner said. “Just somebody who is an outdoorsy person.”

If you are interested in giving Enzo a loving home, click here for more information.