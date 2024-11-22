Rex the Husky looks for permanent home after being surrendered twice

Social media posts, adoption events and personal appearances: All have failed to bring Rex the Husky what he truly wants – his forever home.

His supporters in Los Angeles’ vast pet adoption community are worried that his time is running out.

“He’s been here a long time,” said Javier Gutierrez, Animal Control Manager at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center. “So far, no one has shown any interest.”

But Gutierrez is hoping to change that for Rex and has enlisted the aid of “adoption partners” – people with social media platforms dedicated to connecting pets to families that are looking for new companions.

@SabrinaLovesDoggos is one of them. She posted a video of the healthy three-year-old male, running happily and flashing his bright blue eyes. She told NBC4 that she’s concerned that Rex could face euthanasia in the near future, unless he finds a family.

Rex’s run of bad luck started in early October, when a man brought him to the shelter and left him behind. He had decided that he didn’t want Rex, after a friend left him to be cared for.

A double dose of rejection for a dog who is likely wondering why his living situation keeps changing, and not always for the better.

Gutierrez is puzzled by the lack of interest for Rex, who is energetic, healthy and gets along well with other dogs as well as people. “We make every effort to try and get these dogs out and promote it at different events,” he said.

Rex will get yet another chance to find his forever home on Saturday, Nov. 23. The adoption event will be held at 11 a.m. at the Laidlaw Harley Davidson dealership in Baldwin Park. Rex is also available to be adopted through the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center at 626-962-3577.