15th Season of The Challenge Honors Community Heroes

By Carol Soudah

NBC4's live sports show The Challenge, celebrating its 15th season, hosted by award-winning Sports Anchor Fred Roggin, airs every week following Sunday Night Football on NBC4.

In addition to sports highlights and live interviews with athletes, the 30-minute show features a "Hero of the Night" each week to salute the many men and women across Southern California who serve our community. This season, heroes from the medical community helping those impacted by COVID-19, will also be saluted.

Watch the first hero, Dr. Younes from Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, that aired on September 13.

Dr. Basil Younes has been serving Inglewood and the South Bay faithfully throughout the pandemic, from his home city of Redondo Beach to Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood and beyond.

Stay tuned for a different hero featured every Sunday night through January 3, 2021.

