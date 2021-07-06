CatCafe Lounge Hosts Virtual Event

On July 8 and July 9 at 7 p.m., NBC4 Clear the Shelters participant CatCafe Lounge Los Angeles is hosting a free Trap, Neuter and Release (TNR) virtual seminar.

The online event is open to the community for those interested in learning about how to humanely trap and care for homeless and feral cats and provide them the care they need. The event also includes presentations from local nonprofit organizations Fix Nation and Luxe Paws. To participate, visit Facebook or Instagram.

CatCafe is the only nonprofit cat cafe, providing a providing a cat-centric environment for kittens and cats to thrive, rehabilitating an under-socialized cat at risk of being euthanized, and helping guests feel welcome and open to adopting 30+ resident adoptable cats.

To learn more and visit the cafe, go to www.catcafelounge.com.