39th Annual Kingdom Day Parade Published 54 mins ago • Updated 54 mins ago The 39th Annual Kingdom Day Parade was held on Monday, January 15, 2024 13 photos 1/13 Volunteers from NBCUniversal's Black Employee Network Group (BEN So Cal) participated at this year's Kingdom Day Parade 2/13 The Kingdom Day Parade counted with several band participants from Southern California. 3/13 Spectators gathered early Monday morning to attend the 39th annual Kingdom Day Parade. 4/13 The City of Los Angeles along with thousands gathered to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 5/13 Grecia Carrillo, News Anchor for Telemundo 52’s morning newscast airing weekdays at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and Michael Brownlee, Anchor for NBC4 News weekdays at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. waved as they drove by thousands who gathered at the Kingdom Day Parade. 6/13 Hundreds of participants gathered to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 7/13 NBC4's Meteorologist Melissa Magee and Telemundo 52's Weather Anchor Marcos Mora rode in the Kingdom Day Parade along with NBCUniversal's BEN So Cal volunteers. 8/13 NBC4 News Anchor, Michael Brownlee, and Meteorologist, Melissa Magee, and Telemundo 52 Morning News Anchor, Grecia Carrillo, and, Weather Anchor, Marcos Mora participated in the parade to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the Los Angeles community. 9/13 A special visit from Ronald MacDonald at the 39th Annual Kingdom Day Parade. 10/13 Special appearance by USC's Trojan Marching Band. 11/13 The Voice of Angels Choir honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 12/13 The USC Song Girls, the “Ambassadors of the University of Southern California" joined the Trojan Marching Band along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 13/13 The community also enjoyed Baile folklórico performances along the parade route. This article tagged under: Martin Luther King Jr. More Photo Galleries Best red carpet looks from the 75th Emmys Awards Photos: Winter storm slams northern US Photos: San Diego researchers find military munitions, explosives and more on Southern California ocean floor Photos: Top 10 Los Angeles Sports Moments of 2023