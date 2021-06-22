Animal Friends of the Valleys Shelter chosen as a 2021 Nonprofit of the Year

Riverside County-based Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV), part of the NBC4 Clear the Shelters family of animal shelters, has been selected as a 2021 California Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto of District 67 and the California Association of Nonprofits. The organization will be honored by state senators and assembly members for its significant contributions to the communities it serves.

Animal Friends of the Valleys is a nonprofit animal shelter that serves the cities of Temecula, Murrieta, Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Menifee and surrounding rural county areas. The shelter is dedicated to promoting humane care of animals through education and proactive animals service programs. It is recognized as a leading shelter for providing a safe haven for small animals as well as a full service animal care facility offering quality, affordable care.

“Animal Friends of the Valley’s Board of Directors, Staff and Animal Control Officers are thrilled with this outstanding award, nominated by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto of District 67," said Beth Soltysiak, Director of Development at AFV. "This past year has been difficult, but AFV remained opened throughout the pandemic. Our focus was on the animals and those struggling through this period. "

Last year, AFV opened its doors to more than 8,500 animals with the highest adoption rate in its 30-year history.

“The pandemic and shelter-in-place orders of the past year and a half have put nonprofits – usually hidden in plain sight – in the spotlight,” said Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits. “California Nonprofit of the Year is an opportunity for our elected officials to celebrate the good work they see nonprofits doing in their districts, and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits in our communities.”

To learn more about AFV's mission, to support the shelter or to adopt a pet, visit animalfriendsofthevalleys.com

For more about this year's nonprofits of the year, visit calnonprofits.org/programs/california-nonprofit-of-the-year-2021.