The historic Battleship IOWA in San Pedro has been on the front line of protecting America’s freedom and security since 1943, and is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the battleship is currently operating as an outdoor museum to comply with public health guidelines. Visitors can choose between a self-guided tour or the socially distanced guided tour.

For full details and hours, visit https://www.pacificbattleship.com.