CASA of Los Angeles Justice Jog Goes Virtual to Support Foster Youth

Join NBC4 and Sports Anchor and Reporter Mario Solis to support the CASA of Los Angeles Justice Jog: Virtual 5K/10K QuaRUNtine Fitness Challenge taking place August 29 through September 26, 2020.

The virtual challenge allows participants to complete the 5K or 10K distance at their own pace by running, walking, biking, swimming or choosing other fitness activities to raise funds and win prizes for a worthwhile cause

CASA of Los Angeles provides one-on-one advocacy for 30,000 foster children and teenagers in Los Angeles County’s child welfare system. The nonprofit organization prepares trained, court-ordered volunteer advocates to help foster kids find a positive, permanent home, improve their health and education environment, and ensure they have an adult in their life they can count on.

To participate or register for this year’s Justice Jog, visit www.casala.org/justicejog or text Justice Jog to 71777.