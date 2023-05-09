NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

The community celebrated Cinco de Mayo with live music and entertainment
In addition to live music and fun, those who attended won prizes from Telemundo 52 and NBC4
The Mariachi Uclatlan is a student group dedicated to the interpretation of traditional Mexican music and was present at the festival celebrating Cinco de Mayo
Attendees of all ages came out to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Los Angeles
Cinco de Mayo celebrations continued at Plaza Mexico in Lynwood

