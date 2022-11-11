Clear the Shelters Particpant Animal Friends of the Valleys Unveils a Brand New Spay/Neuter & Vaccine Clinic in Wildomar

Nonprofit animal shelter Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) - one of NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters' longtime participants - is set to break ground on a new low-cost pet spay/neuter and vaccination clinic, replacing the the existing spay/neuter clinic located in Lake Elsinore, Calif, adjacent to the shelter. It will be the only low cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinic serving Southwest Riverside County once completed in approximately 2024.

AFV serves the cities of Temecula, Murrieta, Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Menifee and surrounding rural county areas. The new clinic once fully staffed will be able to perform up to 120 surgeries per day and have four surgical areas. The new addition will mean more animals being altered, resulting in far fewer animals entering the shelter.

According to the shelter, there has been an increase in litters of kittens and puppies due to the high cost of altering local pets. AFV continues its commitment towards ending pet overpopulation in the region and finding forever homes for all pets.

To learn more about the new clinic and how to support, visit afv.org/capitalcampaign.