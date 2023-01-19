Cancer

Curing Kids Cancer's First Annual Run With All Your Heart 5k and Family Fun Day LA

Saturday, February 4th

Join Curing Kids Cancer for the inaugural Run With all Your Heart 5k and Family Fun Day LA, led by Keck of USC medical students to raise awareness for childhood cancer research.

Run With All Your Heart 5k and Family Fun Day will take place on Saturday, February 4th at 9 a.m. at Griffith Park. The event is open to all ages and running abilities and will be a fun morning dedicated to raising awareness and supporting local critical pediatric research at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

For more information visit: www.curingkidscancer.org/rayh2023

