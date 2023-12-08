NBC4 and Telemundo 52 invite you to a free food pantry at the Eastmont Community Center located at 701 Hoefner Ave. in Los Angeles on Friday, December 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (while supplies last, first come first served). NBC4 and Telemundo 52 have partnered with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and The Eastmont Community Center to help those in need. The Los Angeles Fire Department will also be present to help distribute food, toys and diapers for babies.

For more information about the “Help For The Hungry” campaign, visit Nbcla.com/helpthehungry or Telemundo52.com/comunidad.