Helpful Resources in Southern California During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused confusion and panic throughout Southern California. However, there are resources available to families and individuals to help throughout the outbreak.

If you need help, or if you would like to help those in need, NBC4 has gathered a list of resources ranging from food assistance to financial help information below.

Note: This page will be continually updated as more information becomes available.

FOOD ASSISTANCE

Donate food or get a free meal at food banks throughout Southern California. Find the closet food bank near you.

For the closet Los Angeles Regional County Food Bank near you, click here.

See food bank locations throughout Orange County.

Click here to donate or to get a meal at a food share in Ventura County.

For the food pantry locations in the Inland Empire click here.

SCHOOL INFORMATION

Stay up to date with our complete guide on school closures, reopening dates and online learning. To find out how to get free meals for students click here.

FINANCIAL HELP AND UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE

The NBC4 I-Team is looking out for you, your finances and your health during this period. Keep up with their ongoing investigations.

If you've lost your job during the coronavirus pandemic, learn how to file for unemployment.

If you are worried about your 401k or retirement account during the coronavirus pandemic click here for more information.

JOBS

For a list of who is hiring around Southern California click here.

If you are specifically looking for part-time jobs click here.

MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT

Get tips from the CDC on how to manage stress and anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Learn quick tips from National Alliance on Mental Illness on managing coronavirus fears.

BLOOD DONATION

Blood banks are facing severe shortages due to COVID-19. If you are in good health, consider donating blood at a local American Red Cross blood bank. Learn more on their website or call 1-800-733-2767.

