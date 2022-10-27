Hollywood's Brightest Stars Help Shine the Spotlight on Foster and Inner-City Youth Filmmakers

Nonprofit organization Kids In The Spotlight (KITS) presents some of Hollywood's brightest stars including James Pickens, Jr. (Grey’s Anatomy), Tommy Hobson (That Girl Lay Lay), Jordyn Curet (Home Economics), Alphonso McAuley (Glory Road, Fat Albert), Justin Cornwell (The Umbrella Academy, Jingle Jangle) and Zach King (YouTube Magic Maker) as they help shine the spotlight on L.A.'s youngest filmmakers at the 2022 KITS Film Awards on November 5, 2022.

The KITS Film Awards is part movie premiere and part awards show, while honoring the outstanding achievement of youth filmmakers living in Los Angeles County . These foster and inner-city youth have completed their 10-week 'Script-to-Screen' programs, writing, casting, and starring in their own short films.

The community is invited to help support and celebrate their accomplishments, validate their hard work, and see the many short films these young, emerging filmmakers have created. More information and tickets are available at kitsinc.org.